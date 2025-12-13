Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $333.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

