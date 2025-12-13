Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $654.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.88.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7%

NOC opened at $569.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.99. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.