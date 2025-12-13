V2X (NYSE:VVX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of VVX opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. V2X has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $19,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

