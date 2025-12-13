Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Celcuity stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.21. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $317,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $714,464.40. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

