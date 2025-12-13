Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $20.41 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2,735.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,497 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 98,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Chevron by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 856,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,049,000 after buying an additional 389,684 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

