UBS Group Upgrades South Bow (TSE:SOB) to Hold

South Bow (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get South Bow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOB

South Bow Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.