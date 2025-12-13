Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.37.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

