Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $221.85, but opened at $236.35. Ciena shares last traded at $231.3330, with a volume of 3,246,580 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.38.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

