Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on December 30th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5127 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $25.39 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.54 million during the quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

