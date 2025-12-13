Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $607.79 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632,136 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $607,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $670.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 269,799 shares of company stock valued at $176,627,160 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

