GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 16th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XBTY opened at $11.76 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio.

