Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.20 on February 11th

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Wednesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Suzano has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.74. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Suzano had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 13.03%. Research analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 467.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,226 shares during the period. Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,591,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 422,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 274.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 272,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.