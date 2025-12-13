RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,905 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $68,964.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,074.32. This represents a 14.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 40,647 shares of company stock worth $580,916 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

