RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $15.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,905 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $68,964.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,074.32. This represents a 14.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 40,647 shares of company stock worth $580,916 over the last ninety days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- What is a support level?
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.