Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $958,422,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

