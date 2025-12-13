Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 250,055 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $472,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,263,069,000 after purchasing an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,779,609,000 after buying an additional 192,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,228,064,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,874. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 target price on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $296.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $277.01. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

