London Co. of Virginia Sells 160,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,348 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

IJH opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

