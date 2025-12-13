Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 20,053 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE HD opened at $359.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

