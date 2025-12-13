Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $156.53 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,066.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PayPal worth $156,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.