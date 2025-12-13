Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 171,513 shares of company stock worth $50,397,893 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.