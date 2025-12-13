Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $193.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $214.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

