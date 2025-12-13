BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 213,450 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,924,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 200.4% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $341.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.91. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.