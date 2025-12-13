Game Creek Capital LP Takes $2.32 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $341.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

