Eminence Capital LP Invests $179.52 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 575,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $179,523,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $341.83 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.91.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

