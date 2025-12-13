Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4,253.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $204,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $386.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

