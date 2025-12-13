PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 1,285 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $244,239.95. Following the sale, the director owned 115,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,003,073.41. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Clint Hurt sold 3,715 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $706,295.80.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Clint Hurt sold 5,000 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $951,000.00.

PrimeEnergy Stock Down 6.1%

PrimeEnergy stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of -0.08. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $243.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded PrimeEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy by 673.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

