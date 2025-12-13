Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,500 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,866,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $294,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $222.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

