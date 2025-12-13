DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DTF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Featured Stories

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

