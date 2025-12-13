DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of DTF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.