Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.3%

HVT opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HVT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Haverty Furniture Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haverty Furniture Companies

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.