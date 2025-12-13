Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael Volanoski Sells 4,177 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Volanoski sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $307,761.36. Following the transaction, the executive owned 171,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,066.80. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QTWO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.37.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Q2 by 56.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
