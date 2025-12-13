Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 1,150 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $126,925.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,754.41. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MHK opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays set a $121.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

