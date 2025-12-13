Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

XOM stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $500.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

