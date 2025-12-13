Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) dropped 13.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.90 and last traded at GBX 188.50. Approximately 4,099,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,862,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.80.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.28.

In related news, insider Rahul Mathur bought 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 per share, with a total value of £2,654.82. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

