Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Insider Matthew Liebowitz Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of Element Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00.

Element Solutions Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

