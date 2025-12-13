Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.11. Fortrea shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 511,614 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortrea by 214.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 6,802.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea by 88.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.