TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 97644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

TXO Partners Stock Down 0.7%

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TXO Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,807,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,402,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 382,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,724 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 311,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

