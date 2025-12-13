CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $385,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 149,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

