Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $80.7070, with a volume of 210877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $811,012.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,921,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,554,082.07. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $731,333.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,337,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,158,037.12. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $12,896,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $7,036,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 88.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.