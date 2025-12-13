Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,431 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $613.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.16. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

