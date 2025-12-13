Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.5690, with a volume of 2700461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $26,299,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,907,812 shares of company stock valued at $125,271,540. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

