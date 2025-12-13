Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,767 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $648,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $572.03 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.