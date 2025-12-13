LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.6750, with a volume of 131357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Up 2.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,028.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,123 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 133.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

