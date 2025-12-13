Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Head to Head Contrast

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackRock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $20.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sprott pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. BlackRock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 23.26% 15.01% 11.97% BlackRock 26.64% 14.80% 5.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sprott and BlackRock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $178.65 million 13.54 $49.29 million $1.95 48.08 BlackRock $20.41 billion 8.28 $6.37 billion $38.89 28.00

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sprott and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 3 0 2.60 BlackRock 0 3 17 0 2.85

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. BlackRock has a consensus price target of $1,313.65, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than BlackRock.

Summary

BlackRock beats Sprott on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

