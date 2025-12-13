Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 896 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.7% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $613.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.64 and a 200-day moving average of $580.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.