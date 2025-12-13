LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,351 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 718.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

