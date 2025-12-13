Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $161.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $194.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

