Curi Capital LLC Has $75.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Curi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Curi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. New Street Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $309.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

