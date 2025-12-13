Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 36,115 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.43% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,048,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

