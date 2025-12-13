Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Research upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

ZWS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,256 shares of company stock worth $1,062,602 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

