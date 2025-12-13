Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 38,019 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $500.95 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.