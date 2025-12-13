Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Holdings in Bank7 Corp. $BSVN

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Bank7 comprises approximately 17.0% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Bank7 worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Trading Up 0.2%

BSVN stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 31.60%.The business had revenue of $25.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSVN. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank7 from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Bank7 Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.